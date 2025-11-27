SpaceX planning next Starship launch at Boca Chica in first three months of 2026

SpaceX is already planning their next launch for the new year.

On X, they said they're aiming for the first quarter of 2026, that's the first three months of the year. They also said they plan to have the Super Heavy Booster stacked by December.

The Starbase team plans to have the next Super Heavy booster stacked in December, which puts it on pace with the test schedule planned for the first Starship V3 vehicle and associated ground systems. Starship’s twelfth flight test remains targeted for the first quarter of 2026. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 22, 2025

The last SpaceX launch was in October, when the booster and starship landed in different parts of the ocean as planned.

SpaceX says a new version of the Starship will be used for the next test launch.