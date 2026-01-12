Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to visit Starbase, SpaceX

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will be at Starbase on Monday.

He is expected to stop by SpaceX during the visit and is planning to talk to SpaceX employees along with Elon Musk.

His visit is part of what the Department of Defense is calling the Arsenal of Freedom tour.

During the month-long trip across the United States, Hegseth is expected to visit shipyards, factories and recruiting stations. The DOD says it's part of an effort to revitalize America's manufacturing workforce.

Hegseth's visit to SpaceX comes after the U.S. Space Systems Command announced it awarded SpaceX over $700 million.

According to a news release, the money will be used to enhance missile warning and tracking capabilities.

It's unclear what exactly Hegseth will talk about at Starbase during his speech.

A Channel 5 News crew will be at Starbase providing coverage of Hegseth's visit. Tune in to our later newscasts for more coverage.