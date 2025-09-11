Brownsville ISD middle school choir students to perform at state competition

Fifty students in Garcia Middle School’s advanced treble choir program will soon be on the biggest stage of their lives.

In February, the group will be performing in front of 30,000 people at the 2026 Texas Educators Music Association Convention in San Antonio.

It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students, and their teacher.

Choir Director Robert Sanchez called the moment he got the news “unforgettable.”

“It was cloud nine for me,” Sanchez said.

Garcia Middle School's Choir Program is the only group in the Rio Grande Valley to be chosen to compete, and one of five in the whole state.

They'll be performing seven songs in different languages including French, Sanskrit, and Spanish.

