Brownsville ISD police will be trained on properly using ballistic shields

School safety is the number one priority for every school district, and many have made a lot of changes over the past couple of years.

Brownsville Independent School District Police Chief Sergeant Manuel Charles says they wanted to make sure the district police force was up-to-date on the latest training and had the latest devices.

Sergeant Charles says the district made it a point to update their active shooter response plan.

It's going to be a requirement for every school district in the state after state lawmakers passed House Bill 3 in the last regular legislative session.

This year, district police officers will be trained on how to properly use ballistic shields.

"Most of us have gone through shield training, which is very intense, but at the end of the day it's another tool in our tool belt that we can deploy," Sergeant Charles said.

The Brownsville ISD police force added more than 50 ballistic shields at the end of last year.

All of these different trainings and specialty devices are meant to make it easy for parents not to worry when they drop their child off at school.

So if a worst case scenario were to happen, district police would have what they need to protect the students.