Brownsville ISD to provide hybrid learning options for students in upcoming school year
With the Texas Education Agency leaving decisions, such as requiring students to wear face coverings, to school districts, Brownsville Independent School District is preparing several options for parents worried about traditional learning.
A Brownsville ISD survey found almost half of the 11,000 parents representing more than 19,000 students prefer a return to in-person instruction.
The school district taped off areas for desks in classrooms and is even using cafeterias for larger groups.
Watch the video above for the full report.
