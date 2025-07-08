x

Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament

1 hour 7 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, July 08 2025 Jul 8, 2025 July 08, 2025 9:39 PM July 08, 2025 in Sports

Abilene, TX -- Two Brownsville little league softball teams are at the Texas West State Tournament. 

Texas West Junior softball Section 4 Champions are set to play Wednesday July 9th at 5:30 p.m.

Texas West Senior League Softball Section 4 Champions are set to play Wednesday July 9th, at 8:30 p.m.  

