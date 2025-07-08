Brownsville little league softball teams at the Texas West State Tournament
Abilene, TX -- Two Brownsville little league softball teams are at the Texas West State Tournament.
Texas West Junior softball Section 4 Champions are set to play Wednesday July 9th at 5:30 p.m.
Texas West Senior League Softball Section 4 Champions are set to play Wednesday July 9th, at 8:30 p.m.
