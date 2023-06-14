Brownsville man arrested on charges of elderly abuse, evading arrest

A 33-year-old Brownsville man was arrested on Monday and accused of injuring his father in a "verbal disturbance," according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect had prior arrests for resisting and evading arrests, the sheriff's office stated.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the Dakota Estates area in Brownsville after Cameron County Dispatch received a 911 call that was disconnected after a "verbal disturbance" was heard in the background, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the caller, a 69-year-old man, who said his 33-year-old son, Juan Francisco Sosa, arrived at his residence and started a verbal disturbance, according to the release.

The victim said he dialed 911 for assistance after Sosa became highly irate. The victim said Sosa threw a spray bottle at him and caused a laceration to his arm, the release stated.

The victim, along with several witnesses, said Sosa fled from the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Sosa by an abandoned property. Sosa was apprehended on charges of injury to an elderly and evading arrest on foot, according to the release.