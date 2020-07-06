Brownsville mayor: Residents should report mandate violations

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez on Monday held a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the enforcement of the coronavirus-related mandates issued.

According to Mendez, residents play a large role in making sure businesses are keeping customers safe.

“If you see anything that's happening contrary to what's been put in place either by the governor or the city, please report it, let us know, and we will be out there to enforce it," Mendez said.

Brownsville residents can call the police department at 956-548-7000 or the health department at 956-542-3437.