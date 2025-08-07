Brownsville Metro considering route realignments

To fight constant delays, Brownsville Metro is considering changing four of their routes.

Routes 3, 5, 11 and 14 would be changed if the proposal is approved.

According to Brownsville Metro Transit Manager Simon Ortiz, the last time the company did major route changes was five years ago.

“Obviously the city has grown in this short span,” Ortiz said. “We feel like this change will help out and alleviate congestion, and target tardiness and enhance the efficiency of the routes."

The new routes would be realigned to roads with less traffic, while keeping the destination the same.

Before any changes are made, Brownsville Metro wants to hear from the public.

The company will host two public meetings to discuss the proposal. The first will be held on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Main Library Branch.

Another meeting is set for Thursday, Aug. 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Southmost Library Branch.

