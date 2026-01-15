Brownsville native continues searching for brother last seen nearly 20 years ago

It’s been 19 years since Kassandra Rodriguez heard from her brother, Juan Jose Rodriguez.

Juan Jose was last seen at his family’s home on Ringgold Street in Brownsville on Nov. 3, 2006.

“A big part of our family is still missing. We don't have any answers to where he is and it's troubling,” Kassandra said. “He wouldn't have ever left without saying anything. He wouldn't have ever left his son behind."

Kassandra was 7 years old when she last saw her brother.

“He was an amazing brother. He was a protector, he was a great father, hard worker,” Kassandra said. “He had a lot of plans for his life, for his future and his son. He loved his boy."

Kassandra’s parents filed a welfare concern after they said police told them that since he was 19 years old, Juan Jose was free to come and go as he wanted.

“The report was made on November 10. His son’s birthday was on November 8, so he missed his son's birthday," Kassandra said. “Something was obviously wrong."

After nearly two decades without answers, Kassandra said she wanted police to reopen the case. She currently no longer lives in the state, but said she went to the Brownsville Police Department in November, and police reclassified the case from a welfare concern to a missing person case.

A spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said they’re working to find out if Juan Jose is still in Brownsville, or if he might have crossed over into Mexico. They're working with federal agencies to try to find him.

“I believe there was some foul play. For my brother not to come home and not to reach out, something must have been done to him,” Kassandra said.

Juan Jose Rodriguez would currently be 38 years old. Those with any information regarding his disappearance are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.

Watch the video above for the full story.