Brownsville officer hospitalized following collision with DPS unit during car chase

A Brownsville police officer was hospitalized after colliding with a Texas Department of Public Safety unit, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the crash happened Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of McKenzie Road and Central Avenue.

The DPS trooper is reported to be ok, but the Brownsville officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said the crash occurred in the process of DPS troopers assisting the Brownsville Police Department with a car chase.

Details of the car chase were not made available.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.