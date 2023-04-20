Brownsville police arrests two suspects in weekend homicides

Two men are in custody and charged with murder in connection with two separate death investigations.

Israel Solis and Jose Garcia-Escamilla were both arrested early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Solis is accused of driving his vehicle and firing his gun in the air at around 2:30 a.m. near the 6000 block of 5th Avenue when he was confronted by the victim, Omar Garcia.

[The victim] advised him to please stop shooting in the area," Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval said. "At that point, Mr. Solis got upset, turned the gun on Mr. Garcia and shot him once in the chest."

Garcia died as a result of the shooting, and Solis then allegedly tried to leave.

"When that occurred, several family members rushed the truck and managed to take Mr. Solis out of the vehicle," Sandoval said.

The victim's family held him until police arrived. Solis received medical treatment for his injuries and was taken to the city jail and charged with murder.

Garcia-Escamilla was taken into custody at around 6:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Lagan Court after getting into an argument with another man at a party.

According to the news release, Garcia-Escamillo was arguing with 34-year-old Jose Dominguez. He pulled out a gun and shot Dominguez and pointed the gun at other people in the party.

"A male subject managed to take the gun away from Garcia-Escamillo," the release stated.

Garcia-Escamillo fled the scene and attempted to run into a residence before police stopped him.

Garcia-Escamillo faces multiple charges, including murder.

Solis' bond was set at $750,000. Garcia-Escamillo's bond was set at more than $2.1 million.