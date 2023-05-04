x

Brownsville police investigate deadly crash

50 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, May 04 2023 May 4, 2023 May 04, 2023 12:43 PM May 04, 2023 in News - Local

A deadly car accident in Brownsville left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

The crash occurred in front of the Brownsville Independent School District administration building. The person who died has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Alexander Nash.

Police say three vehicles were involved and one of them, occupied by Nash, rolled over. The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days