Brownsville police: Missing man has been located

A missing man in Brownsville has been found.

Brownsville police said 45-year-old Cesar Roberto Gonzalez has been located.

Gonzalez had been missing for more than a week. Police said he was last heard from when a family member spoke to him on the phone on November 21.

Police thanked the community for their help in locating Gonzalez.