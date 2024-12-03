Brownsville police: Missing man has been located
A missing man in Brownsville has been found.
Brownsville police said 45-year-old Cesar Roberto Gonzalez has been located.
Gonzalez had been missing for more than a week. Police said he was last heard from when a family member spoke to him on the phone on November 21.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville police search for missing man
Police thanked the community for their help in locating Gonzalez.
