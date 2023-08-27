Brownsville police search for missing released inmate

The Brownsville Police Department are trying to find a man who was released from Cameron County prison.

Police say Anthony Gerald Maroney was last seen just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

Authorities there say he was supposed to be picked up by his son, but could not be found.

Anyone with any information of his whereabouts is urged to reach out to Brownsville police.