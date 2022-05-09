Brownsville police seeking three males in connection with broken window at Brownsville Children's Museum

Credit: Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville police are searching for three persons of interest in connection with a broken window at the Brownsville Children's Museum.

Police say surveillance video captured the three males in the immediate area when the museum sustained the property damage.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the persons of interest is asked to call Brownsville CrimeStoppers at 956-546-TIPS.