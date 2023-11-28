Brownsville police: Serial burglar arrested

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man after a burglary in progress Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Central Boulevard at around 3 a.m. in reference to a call of a suspicious person who was seen attempting to open the door of several businesses.

As officers responded to the area, they were waved down by a citizen who said he saw a male subject wearing a black shirt and khaki pants make entry into a car wash office.

Officers were able to see the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Ivan Hernandez, running out of the office towards an alley.

Brownsville police followed Hernandez in their patrol unit and gave commands to stop running multiple times. Hernandez was apprehended shortly after and transported to Brownsville City Jail.

Police officers at the scene discovered the car wash office had been ransacked and the doorknob to the front door had been tampered with.

During the interview process, Hernandez admitted to 12 other burglaries, as well as two vehicle burglaries.

Hernandez was arraigned on Monday and given a $145,000 bond. He has been charged with 13 counts of burglary of a building, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.