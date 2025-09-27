Brownsville police warn parents of THC-laced snacks

The Brownsville Police Department is warning parents about snacks containing THC.

According to police, the THC products are being packaged to look like popular name brand treats.

This past week, two juveniles were arrested after they were discovered with THC-laced chips. They were both charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

The THC products look almost identical to popular snack brands and can post a serious danger, especially to younger children who may accidentally consume them, according to police.

Police are encouraging parents to speak with their kids and teens about the risks of buying products online or from an unverified source. Parents are also asked to check the snacks their children are eating or bringing home.