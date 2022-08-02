Brownsville Public Utilities Board water restriction continues - residents and businesses urged to follow rules

Water restrictions are in place for Brownsville Public Utilities customers.

The restrictions went into effect last Friday.

Brownsville Public Utilities Board says it will make sure customers are following the rules by having employees and the city drive around certain areas.

The last time BPUB initiated stage 2 restrictions was around 2002.

The restrictions include cutting back on car washing to only two days a week between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m., and lawn watering by a sprinkler system only two days a week based on the last digit of your address - the time and date depends on your service area.

These restrictions are for both residents and businesses. They went into effect because of the dropping water levels at our two reservoirs.

