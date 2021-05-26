Brownsville to continue requiring masks in federal buildings

The city of Brownsville will continue to require all employees, contractors, and visitors in federal buildings to wear masks or facial coverings.

Federal buildings include the La Plaza at Brownsville Terminal and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, the city announced in a news release.

“Despite Governor Abbott’s Executive Order that prohibits government entities to from mandating masks, the city of Brownsville is taking a conservative approach to protect its government workers,” the city said in a statement. “Instead, the city will continue to follow President Biden’s Executive Order to require mask-wearing in federal buildings and on federal lands.”

According to a city of Brownsville spokesman, masks won’t be required in city buildings but will be “recommended.”

“As we continue to open the city and make strides in fighting against COVID-19 through vaccinations, we continue to monitor cases closely,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said in a statement. “We want to protect our government workers as they continue their dedicated work to keep our city running. It is important that we continue to wear masks for now.”