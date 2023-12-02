Brownsville Veterans advances to final four in playoffs

In a historic matchup, the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers advanced to the fifth round of playoffs Friday.

The Chargers beat the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers 35 to 28. They now advance to the state semi-finals.

The Chargers entered the game Friday as the first team in the district to advance to the fourth round of the playoffs. They're now the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to reach the state semifinals since the Port Isabel Tarpons in 2003.

They'll now face the Smithson Valley High School Rangers on Friday, Dec. 8 in Corpus Christi.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.