Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers Sign to Play College Football

1 hour 58 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, February 08 2024 Feb 8, 2024 February 08, 2024 7:41 PM February 08, 2024 in Sports - High School
By: Bella Michaels

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS --

Five Chargers signed their letters of intent to play football at the collegiate level.

Tight-end Nick Tovar signed to play football at UTRGV, becoming part of the first-ever signing class in program history.

Gilbert Trillo, Jerry Gomez, Matthew Pinion and Israel Yanez all signed their letter of intent to play football at Eastern New Mexico University to reunite with their former coach Kelley Lee, who left the high school scene in 2023.

