Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach

3 hours 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, June 27 2024 Jun 27, 2024 June 27, 2024 9:34 PM June 27, 2024 in Sports

MCALLEN, Texas -- Six Valley teams are headed to the Texas 7on7 State Tournament, and one of those teams competing are the Nikki Rowe Warriors. They are lead by Senior Graduate, Lance Salinas, who's senior year started out with a tragic injury, but then turned it into something inspirational.

Watch the video above for more on Lance's story.

