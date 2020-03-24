Business owners still question Cameron County shelter-in-place order

BROWNSVILLE – A shelter-in-place order goes into effect at midnight in Cameron County after the number of COVID-19 cases increased over the weekend.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, County Judge Eddie Trevino explained what essential businesses can remain open during the 14-day order.

Although the list is extensive, many business owners still have questions.

According to the order, nonessential businesses in Cameron County have to close up shop.

Read the shelter-in-place order here.

