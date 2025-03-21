x

¿Cómo proceder ante una detención migratoria?

¿Cómo proceder ante una detención migratoria?
6 hours 7 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, March 21 2025 Mar 21, 2025 March 21, 2025 3:19 PM March 21, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El abogado Carlos García visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad cómo proceder ante una detención migratoria. 

Número de contacto: (956) 603-2113. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days