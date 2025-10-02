Cameron County announces plan to purchase Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge

Cameron County entered into an agreement to purchase the Brownsville-Matamoros International Bridge, according to a news release.

The county has been negotiating with bridge owners Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge Company for two years to purchase the bridge, the news release stated.

“Securing the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge Company is a transformative moment for Cameron County,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said in a statement “We’re preserving a vital piece of binational infrastructure and deepening our partnership with Mexico to support bi-national transportation, commerce, tourism, and cultural exchange, which has a tremendously positive impact on Cameron County and the entire Rio Grande Valley.”

According to the news release, the Brownsville & Matamoros Bridge Company was incorporated in Aug. 1909 and opened for traffic in Dec. 1910.

Following the acquisition, Cameron County will integrate the B&M Bridge into its system, ensuring unified management and toll collection of all border crossings in Cameron County.

“County officials plan to invest in targeted upgrades and streamline operations across all bridges, focusing on enhanced toll-collection technologies, improved inspection facilities, and expanded customs processing capabilities,” the news release stated.

Cameron County commissioners will discuss the purchasing agreement at a commissioners’ court meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.