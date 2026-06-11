Cameron County deputy receives life-saving commendation for expressway rescue

A Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputy is being recognized for saving a woman's life on the expressway.

Sheriff Manuel Treviño presented Sgt. Alfonso Salinas with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office Life Saving Commendation on Wednesday for his actions during a crisis.

Salinas said he was driving on the expressway on May 27, 2026, when he noticed a car slow down and stop. He saw a woman get out and try to jump.

Salinas said the woman had one foot over the ledge when he grabbed her and pulled her to safety.

"It's something that law enforcement officers do almost on a daily basis," Salinas said. "Usually what you see on the news is the bad stuff, so it's good to get recognized for the good stuff that we do."

The woman was reportedly in an argument with her mother. Salinas stayed with her until emergency medical services arrived.

In a statement, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office hailed Salinas’ actions as courageous.

“Through his quick thinking, professionalism, and compassion, he was able to protect the individual from harm and successfully intervene during a life-threatening incident,” the sheriff’s office stated. “His actions reflect the highest standards of the Cameron County Sheriff's Office and demonstrate the dedication our deputies have serving and protecting the community.”