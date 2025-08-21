Cameron County granted presidential permit to build pedestrian bridge at Gateway International

Pedestrians walk across the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. (KRGV file photo)

Cameron County has been granted a presidential permit to build a pedestrian bridge at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, according to a news release from the White House.

The permit will allow the county to build the bridge over the Rio Grande between the United States and Mexico, according to a news release.

As previously reported, 12,000 people cross the bridge on foot daily. County officials said this new bridge could help with congestion and would be built on the west side of Gateway International Bridge.

The news release said to keep the permit, the county would have to follow certain restrictions including, proper construction and maintenance of the bridge and the bridge must be built and operated as described in the application. Also, any major changes to the bridge must have presidential approval first.