Cameron County judge: 50 people remain in quarantine as coronavirus precaution

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Wednesday that 50 residents of Cameron County remain in quarantine amid concerns about their exposure to the coronavirus.

Speaking during a news conference at the Cameron County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, Treviño said that 70 people had self-quarantined as a precaution.

Twenty people completed their quarantine periods and another 50 people remain in quarantine, Treviño said.

Treviño also said at least 52 people had been tested for the coronavirus — 51 people at a state lab and at least one person at a private lab.

Nineteen people tested negative and seven people tested positive, Treviño said. Results for another 26 people remain pending.

The latest case involved a 40-year-old Rio Hondo resident who is currently in self-isolation at home, Treviño said.

That person reported no travel outside Cameron County and apparently hadn't been in contact with anyone who had a confirmed case of the coronavirus, Treviño said.

As a result, Cameron County is investigating whether or not that person acquired the virus locally.