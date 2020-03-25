x

Cameron County judge: 50 people remain in quarantine as coronavirus precaution

3 hours 1 minute 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 25 2020 Mar 25, 2020 March 25, 2020 1:53 PM March 25, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said Wednesday that 50 residents of Cameron County remain in quarantine amid concerns about their exposure to the coronavirus.

Speaking during a news conference at the Cameron County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, Treviño said that 70 people had self-quarantined as a precaution.

Twenty people completed their quarantine periods and another 50 people remain in quarantine, Treviño said.

Treviño also said at least 52 people had been tested for the coronavirus — 51 people at a state lab and at least one person at a private lab.

Nineteen people tested negative and seven people tested positive, Treviño said. Results for another 26 people remain pending.

The latest case involved a 40-year-old Rio Hondo resident who is currently in self-isolation at home, Treviño said.

That person reported no travel outside Cameron County and apparently hadn't been in contact with anyone who had a confirmed case of the coronavirus, Treviño said.

As a result, Cameron County is investigating whether or not that person acquired the virus locally.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days