Cameron County judge reopens 3 county beaches

By: KRGV Digital Team
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino on Monday morning reopened three county beach access areas after they were temporarily closed over the weekend due to high tides. 

Boca Chica Beach, County Beach Access No. 5 and County Beach Access No. 6 are open effective 9 a.m. Monday. 

The county asks the public to be cautious when visiting the beach and heed the advise of local life guards, as well as the Flag Advisory System signage at all times. 

