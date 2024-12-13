Cameron County judge responds to petition calling to incorporate SpaceX’s Starbase site

Cameron County will review a petition they received from SpaceX that calls for a special election to incorporate the Starbase community into a city, according to a Friday news release.

SpaceX said on Thursday they sent a petition calling for the election to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

Starbase is the site of SpaceX’s location is South Texas. It is also home to the development and production of SpaceX's Starship vehicle, and also to several hundred employees.

PREVIOUS STORY: SpaceX requesting special election to incorporate Starbase into Cameron County

"The office of the county judge will work with the Civil Legal Division and the Election Office to review the petition and supporting documentation to ensure compliance with any and all statutory requirements before proceeding,” Treviño said in a news release.

The petition said incorporating Starbase would streamline the process required to build amenities necessary for the residents already living there.

“The registered voters in the proposed Starbase area will have an opportunity to vote on whether to incorporate as Starbase, Texas,” the news release stated. “Once an election is concluded and the canvassing confirmed, the Cameron County Commissioners Court will confirm and ratify the election.”

Watch the video above for the full story.