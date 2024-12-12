SpaceX requesting special election to incorporate Starbase into Cameron County

Residents of the Starbase community have submitted a petition to the Cameron County judge requesting an election to determine if Starbase can become a city.

Starbase is home to the development and production of SpaceX's Starship vehicle, and also to several hundred employees.

"To continue growing the workforce necessary to rapidly develop and manufacture Starship, we need the ability to grow Starbase as a community. That is why we are requesting that Cameron County call an election to enable the incorporation of Starbase as the newest city in the Rio Grande Valley," Starbase General Manager Kathryn Lueders said in a letter to Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr.

READ THE FULL LETTER HERE.

The petition said incorporating Starbase would streamline the process required to build amenities necessary for the residents already living there. It would also move management of Starbase into a more "appropriate public body."

"We want to emphasize that incorporation will have no impact on SpaceX’s commitment to being a science-backed steward of the local environment, nor on the extensive list of environmental mitigations developed in conjunction with state and federal agencies to minimize the impact of operations at Starbase," Leuders said.

Channel 5 News is reaching out to Treviño for comment.

