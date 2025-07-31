Cameron County reporting drop in crossings from international bridges

Cameron County is taking a closer look at the money they're making from international bridges.

Officials said they've noticed fewer people using them, which is making them rethink their budget.

Thousands of travelers drive between Matamoros and Cameron County daily, but fewer people crossing means less money for the county.

Between April and June, fewer people used the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge compared to last year.

Veterans International Bridge, which is the most popular for commercial vehicle crossings, saw a 17% drop. Cameron County Administrator Pete Sepulveda says they're keeping an eye on the recent trend. Officials don't know what's driving the trend or how long it's going to last.

“Several issues can be tied to that drop in crossings, obviously immigration issues that have been going on since the Trump Administration came in," Sepulveda said, adding that he believes tariffs are also contributing to the issue

“The uncertainty is part of human nature, it keeps people from wanting to come across,” Sepulveda said. “So obviously that is going to have some negative implications in our crossings.”

Sepulveda said while traffic is down at Veterans International Bridge, the international bridge in Los Indios saw a 64% increase in commercial vehicles in that same period.

Cameron County commissioners are now reviewing bridge revenue, or how much money they're making from the bridges. They’re trying to figure out if it will impact the budget going forward.

“We'll end the year OK… but projecting for next year, it's going to be a little more complicated,” Sepulveda said.

While they are seeing a drop, Cameron County officials said their bridge numbers are better compared to other bridges between Brownsville and El Paso.

According to Sepulveda, bridges in the McAllen area saw a 25% drop, while bridges in Laredo, Eagle Pass and Del Rio saw up to a 33% decrease in traffic.

Watch the video above for the full story.