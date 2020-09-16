Cameron County reports 10 more coronavirus-related deaths, 54 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 852 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Cameron County also reported that 54 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 22,276.

According to the news release, 19,184 individuals have recovered.