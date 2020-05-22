x

Cameron County reports 15 more coronavirus cases, 17 more recovered

Friday, May 22 2020

Cameron County on Friday announced that 15 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 686.

Thirteen people from Brownsville, a 70-year-old Los Fresnos man and a 75-year-old man from San Benito tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the county. Seventeen people were also released from isolation on Friday.

Of the total number of confirmed cases, 455 have recovered in Cameron County.

