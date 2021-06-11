Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 48 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 48 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Brownsville and La Feria in their 50s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,677 coronavirus-related deaths. Cameron County also reported that 48 people had tested positive for the virus.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 22 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,590 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,161 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release. Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 59.28% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.