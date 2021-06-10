Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 46 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two woman from Brownsville over the age of 60 and a man from San Benito in his 40s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,675 coronavirus-related deaths. Cameron County also reported that 46 people had tested positive for the virus.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 22 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,542 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,101 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release. Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 58.89% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.