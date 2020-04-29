Cameron County reports 2 more virus-related deaths linked to nursing homes

Late Tuesday night, Cameron County announced two more coronavirus-related deaths. Both deaths are linked to Harlingen nursing homes.

According to a county news release, the patients who died were identified as a 79-year-old and an 81-year-old, both females who each lived at the Veranda Nursing Home and Windsor Atrium. There are now 16 deaths in Cameron County related to the virus.

Officials also announced 11 new cases, involving three Brownsville men, four Harlingen residents, two San Benito men, a 66-year-old Los Fresnos man and a 57-year-old man from La Feria.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 387. Officials also report 171 patients have recovered.

Officials say, to date, 89 patients who contracted COVID-19 have been linked to the Veranda Nursing Home, including 10 who died. At Windsor Atrium, 31 employees and 27 residents have tested positive, including five who died.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. is expected to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.