Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 25 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 25 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included four men and one woman from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Port Isabel and San Benito according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,552 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 25 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,056 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

34,229 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.