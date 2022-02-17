Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 207 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 207 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cameron County Health Department the five people who died were not vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,136 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 207 positive cases reported in the county, 167 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 39 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and one was self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 167 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 59 people 31 people 21 people 20 people 17 people 12 people 7 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.75% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.