Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 207 positive cases
Cameron County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 207 positive cases of COVID-19.
According to the Cameron County Health Department the five people who died were not vaccinated against the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 2,136 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.
Of the 207 positive cases reported in the county, 167 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 39 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and one was self-reported based on at-home testing.
The 167 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|59 people
|31 people
|21 people
|20 people
|17 people
|12 people
|7 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.75% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
