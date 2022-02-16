Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 223 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cameron County Health Department of the five people who died two were fully vaccinated against the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,131 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.

Of the 223 positive cases reported in the county, 96 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 126 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and one was self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 96 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 18 people 21 people 18 people 9 people 7 people 11 people 12 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.66% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.