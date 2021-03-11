Cameron County reports 52 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported 52 new positive cases of COVID-19, and did not specify when they tested positive for the virus.

The county did not have any new deaths to report, leaving the Cameron County COVID-19 death county at 1,532.

Since the pandemic started, 37,879 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

33,652 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.