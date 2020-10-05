Cameron County reports 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 83 new cases

Cameron County reported on Monday 6 more coronavirus-related deaths.

Among the people who died is a male in his 20s from Brownsville.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,029.

Cameron County also reported that 83 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,029.

According to the news release, 20,350 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

These numbers include new cases reported over the weekend and on Monday.