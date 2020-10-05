Cameron County reports 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 83 new cases
Cameron County reported on Monday 6 more coronavirus-related deaths.
Among the people who died is a male in his 20s from Brownsville.
According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,029.
Cameron County also reported that 83 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,029.
According to the news release, 20,350 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.
These numbers include new cases reported over the weekend and on Monday.
More News
News Video
-
Kamala Harris' husband visits Edinburg for voter registration drive
-
Edinburg police use tower to monitor vandalism on political signs during election...
-
Hispanic Heritage Month: Spotlighting Gloria Anzaldúa literary legacy
-
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: How screening early can save a life
-
Bert Ogden Arena is hosting a voter registration drive