Cameron County reports one coronavirus-related death, 45 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 45 cases of COVID-19.

A Brownsville man in his 70s died as a result of the virus. He was not fully vaccinated, according to the report.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,232 deaths.

Of the 45 people who tested positive for the virus, 41 confirmed reports were based on PCR testing and four probable reports were based on antigen testing. No at-home test results were reported.

The 45 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 10 20s 13 30s 6 40s 5 50s 5 60s 3 70+ 3 Total: 45

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 87.05% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.