Gov. Greg Abbott deploys DPS to “prevent spillover” of Mexican cartel violence

A burnt bus stands along the highway connecting Mexico City with the state of Puebla, following roadblocks and arson attacks carried out by members of organized crime in several states after a military operation in which a government source said a Mexican drug lord was killed in Jalisco state, in Santa Rita Tlahuapan, Mexico, February 22, 2026. REUTERS/Paola Garcia

Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to ramp up public safety and security operations along the southern border after violence erupted in Mexico following the killing of the country’s most powerful cartel leader.

DPS will increase operations by the Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Division, Special Operations Group as well as its Tactical Marine Unit and Aircraft Operations Division in the region to counter criminal acts and “prevent spillover activity from transnational threats,” Abbott said in a statement. DPS also is coordinating with the federal government to monitor security concerns out of Mexico.

On Sunday, the U.S. embassy issued a security alert urging American citizens in several states in Mexico to shelter in place due to security operations, related road blockages and criminal activities.

The warning came shortly after the Mexican army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, prompting violence from cartel members. Known as El Mencho,” he was also one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives.

“Texans’ safety is my top priority, whether they are here at home or traveling abroad,” Abbott said Sunday. “I urge all Texans in Mexico to follow the guidance of U.S. officials, stay alert, and ensure they are in contact with the U.S. Embassy or nearest U.S. Consulate. Situations on the ground can change quickly, and staying informed can save lives.”

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum on Sunday urged people to stay informed and calm. Sheinbaum then said in a Monday morning news conference that roadblocks had been cleared and that she expects canceled flights to resume by Tuesday.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.