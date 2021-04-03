Cameron County sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in Cameron Park

A man is in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound in Cameron Park Friday morning.

Deputies responded to Cameron Park Friday morning in reference to a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Sheriff's Deputies responded to Cameron Park this AM in reference to a male subject with a gunshot wound lying on the street. Deputies administered first aid. Victim is in stable condition. Please call Crime Stoppers at 350-5551 with any info. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/4BBnKayA6d — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) April 3, 2021

Deputies administered first aid, Garza said. The man is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.