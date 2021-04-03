x

Cameron County sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in Cameron Park

5 hours 51 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, April 03 2021 Apr 3, 2021 April 03, 2021 9:31 AM April 03, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital Team

A man is in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot wound in Cameron Park Friday morning. 

Deputies responded to Cameron Park Friday morning in reference to a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. 

Deputies administered first aid, Garza said. The man is in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days