Cameron County sheriff's deputy patrol unit engulfed in flames following vehicle pursuit

A Cameron County sheriff's deputy found his vehicle in flames after attempting to apprehend a suspect who was evading arrest.

The incident happened Monday at around 4:30 a.m. in San Benito, according to a Facebook post from the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit from Los Fresnos to San Benito, according to the post. The suspect then stopped their vehicle, fled on foot and managed to evade being caught due to a brushy area.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Diego Ramirez, who has an active warrant for theft, according to the post.

The sheriff's office wrote as the deputy returned to his vehicle, he saw smoke and flames coming from the front of his patrol unit.

The San Benito Fire Department arrived at the scene, at which point the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames, according to the post.

No injures were reported, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.