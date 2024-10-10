Cameron County Sheriff's Office introduce new ATV Division

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office has a new ATV division, and they're using Homeland Security grant money to fund it.

The ATV Division will be able to reach rugged trails that the sheriff's office can't reach in most of their patrol vehicles.

"We have the beaches, levees, grasslands. Sometimes we get a missing person or child in the field and our units can get stuck, so we will use the ATVs to get them out," Sgt. Mario Bejarano said.

This new division is funded by a federal grant from Operation Stone Garden.

"It's a grant provided to law enforcement across the border area. Our main goal is to deter migrants, drug trafficking and human trafficking. There is a lot in this area," Bejarano said.

The sheriff's offices bought six new ATVs, they now have a total of nine, and a total of 10 deputies are assigned to the division.

The Camp Monument area in Brownsville is known for illegal border crossings. Officials said since this ATV division has been up and running, they have been able to deter multiple migrant crossings in the area.

When more grant money becomes available, Bejarano says the sheriff's office plans to expand the new ATV division.

Until then, deputies will continue patrolling through the rugged terrain of Cameron County.