Cameron County surpasses 700 confirmed coronavirus cases
Officials in Cameron County announced 13 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday, two involving children under the age of 10.
The additional COVID-19 cases involve nine Brownsville residents, including 2-year-old and 7-year-old children, three San Benito residents and a 50-year-old Harlingen woman, according to a news release from the county.
The new cases bring the total to 711 confirmed cases in Cameron County.
Officials also report 25 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 498 people who have recovered.
