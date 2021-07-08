Car recovered after plunging in water from Gayman Bridge

The Texas Department of Transportation recovered a car that drove into the water at the Carl "Joe" Gayman Bridge on Highway 48 in Brownsville on March 24.

Earlier today, TxDot retrieved the vehicle involved in a fatal car accident back in March 24th at the Gayman Bridge, that unfortunately caused the death of Raul Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/qSMykrHnHp — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) July 8, 2021

The body of Raul Guerrero, 50, was found the following day. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body found after vehicle submerged in water in Brownsville