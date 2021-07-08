x

Car recovered after plunging in water from Gayman Bridge

By: KRGV Staff

The Texas Department of Transportation recovered a car that drove into the water at the Carl "Joe" Gayman Bridge on Highway 48 in Brownsville on March 24.

The body of Raul Guerrero, 50, was found the following day. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Body found after vehicle submerged in water in Brownsville

